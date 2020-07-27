Cold Front On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will be cooler this week after striking the low to mid-90′s over the weekend. A cold front will arrive from Lake Michigan providing even chances for showers and thunderstorms later today through Tuesday morning. Partly sunny this morning then skies becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Tonight, showers and storms likely with lows dropping into the upper 60′s. There is a marginal risk severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary concern.