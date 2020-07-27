‘Absolutely Aiden’ Wins Ellis Park Good Lord Stakes

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Ellis Park is gearing up for a couple of really big weekends, in August. Sunday, August 9th, is Ellis Park Derby Day, with 5 big stakes races, featuring Kentucky Derby contender, ‘Art Collector’, and next weekend, is Kentucky Downs Preview Day, with 5 more stakes races.
First things first, though, Sunday was the 43rd running of the Good Lord Stakes, going 6 and a half furlongs, on the dirt. Several recognizable names in this one, including ‘Gray Attempt’, who breaks out to the early lead.
But, by the time they get to the half mile pole, 'Absolutely Aiden' has forged to the front.
And the 4-year old colt is still in front, as they come down the stretch, but he’s getting pressure from ‘Manny Wah’ and ‘Home Base’, but in the end, ‘Absolutely Aiden’ is absolutely too tough, and he holds on to win, by three-quarters of a length. ‘Home Base’ slid home for second, while ‘Manny Wah’ was 3rd. Jockey Chris Landeros had the winning mount, for owner-trainer, Wes Hawley.
“It was a good race today. I thought I’d be out on the lead,” said winning jockey Chris Landeros, “but the ‘1′ kinda jumped out there and wanted it, so I kinda had to go to plan B there for a second, so I was kind of interested to see how he’d handle the different kinda tactics today. He showed he can kinda do two different things: he’s naturally quick, but he can sit off the lead too if they’re going fast enough.”
“It was just a beautiful ride by Chris, and the horse just did a hell of a job,” added owner and trainer, Wesley Hawley.
Ellis is back live on Friday, and then the big Kentucky Downs Preview Day, is next Sunday, August 2nd.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.