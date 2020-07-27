‘Absolutely Aiden’ Wins Ellis Park Good Lord Stakes

“It was a good race today. I thought I’d be out on the lead,” said winning jockey Chris Landeros, “but the ‘1′ kinda jumped out there and wanted it, so I kinda had to go to plan B there for a second, so I was kind of interested to see how he’d handle the different kinda tactics today. He showed he can kinda do two different things: he’s naturally quick, but he can sit off the lead too if they’re going fast enough.”