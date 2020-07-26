Track announcer pulls double duty at Ellis Park

“Knowing the day-to-day activities of Ellis Park as well as I do gives me a little bit of an advantage,” McNerney said. “I grew up coming here. I know all the players, the horses and the trainers so well that race here. I know their angles, and I like to capitalize on that. Being up here with a bird’s eye view of the races, it gives me an advantage that a lot of other analysts don’t. Knowing the track surface, the little nuances of the track surface. When it gets really hot, or when it gets rainy or wet.”