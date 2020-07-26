Still steamy Monday, rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers and thunderstorms bubbled up across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening, but those should taper off by around sunset. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by Monday morning.
Monday will probably start out dry with more sunshine, but clouds and rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Our best chance of rain will be Monday evening into the early overnight hours as that front pushes through our region.
An isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible late Monday afternoon and evening, mainly north of I-64, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Despite the clouds and scattered rain, Monday will still be very steamy with high temperatures around 90° and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100°. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
The clouds and a few stray showers from that cold front may linger over into Tuesday morning, but we will see clearing skies Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind that cold front, we will also see a dip in our temperatures with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but rain returns by Wednesday evening as a rather unsettled weather pattern sets up across the Tri-State. A couple of low pressure systems will move through our region during the second half of the week, keeping scattered rain chances in the forecast on and off from Wednesday evening through the weekend.
However, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances, temperatures are also only going to make it into the lower 80s Thursday through Sunday.
