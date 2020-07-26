39 new positive cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 8

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Sunday update.
The map shows 860 new positive cases and eight new deaths across the Hoosier state, bringing the total to 62,372 and 2,706 total deaths.
Health officials say 701,311 tests have been administered.
The health department reported a total of 61,520 cases and 2,698 deaths Saturday.
The map shows 39 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 19 in Dubois County, ten in Posey County, nine in Warrick County, two in Pike and Gibson Counties, and one in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,433 cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 550 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 426 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 163 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 143 cases
- Gibson Co. - 180 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 102 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 25 cases
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings starts Monday.
The executive order will require face coverings for anyone eight-years-old or older in the following places:
- Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
- While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or rideshare
- Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household
The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.
