Maskless protesters gather in downtown Evansville to oppose mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of maskless protesters gathered this weekend to oppose the city and state’s recent mandates on face masks in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
The protesters gathered outside the Evansville Civic Center on Sunday to voice their opposition against Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s mask mandates, which require people to wear masks in public.
Protest organizer Gabe Whitley says he plans to take legal action against the state, city council and Mayor Winnecke. Whitley says he doesn’t have a problem wearing a mask, but he believes the mandates are unconstitutional.
“This is a government overreach, and they’re trying to use this virus and this flu as a power grab,” Whitley said. “We’re not going to sit here and take that, and that’s one of the things why we’re out here protesting.”
Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mandate is set to go into effect on Monday.
