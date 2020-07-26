Maness signs to fight with UFC

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Mixed martial arts is not a sport for the weak. It takes guts to step inside that octagon, and there's one guy right here in the Tri-State, who's brave enough to do it for a living. His name is Nathan Maness.
Maness lives in Henderson, and he currently has a record of 11-1, fighting in the bantamweight division. He’s a former TKO Mixed Martial Arts champion, and now, he’s stepping up to the big stage, as he just signed a deal with UFC: Ultimate Fighting Championship.
His first match will be against Ray Borg out in Las Vegas, this coming Saturday, August 1. It’s obviously a great opportunity for Maness, and the fight is scheduled for sometime after 5:00 that evening.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.