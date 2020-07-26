EVSC extends summer meals program for students

By Keaton Eberly | July 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:36 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is extending its summer meals program.

In a social media post on the EVSC’s official Facebook page, school officials say meals will be ready around lunchtime on the following dates:

  • July 27
  • July 29
  • July 31
  • August 3
  • August 5

On these specific days, meals will be available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Officials remind everyone that meals are for students aged 18-years-old or younger. Only one meal is allowed for each child.

