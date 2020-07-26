EVSC extends summer meals program for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is extending its summer meals program.
In a social media post on the EVSC’s official Facebook page, school officials say meals will be ready around lunchtime on the following dates:
- July 27
- July 29
- July 31
- August 3
- August 5
On these specific days, meals will be available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Officials remind everyone that meals are for students aged 18-years-old or younger. Only one meal is allowed for each child.
For a full list of locations, check out the Facebook post below:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.