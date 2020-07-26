EPD: Owensboro man robs gas station on South Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Owensboro man has admitted to robbing a local gas station on Saturday.
According to the Evansville Police Department, this robbery happened in the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue.
The gas station clerk reported that 30-year-old David Santiago took an estimated $100 from the store and left on foot. Officers say they later arrested the suspect on Frederick Street.
Police say that Santiago was questioned and confronted with video evidence, before confessing to the robbery.
He’s currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.
