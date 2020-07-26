EPD investigating death of 7-week-old infant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they’re investigating the sudden death of an infant in Vanderburgh County.
According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard around noon on Sunday.
Police say that crews immediately started to resuscitate the 7-week-old infant when they arrived on the scene. However, authorities say the child was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Officers say the child had been sleeping with his mother when he was found unresponsive.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once we learn more.
