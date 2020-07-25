2020 Vanderburgh County Fair winners announced virtually

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students participating in the 2020 Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair received their results a little differently this year.
Back in May, the Vanderburgh County Fair Associations Board of Directors announced that all in-person activities for this year’s fair had been canceled.
However, 4-H members were still able to participate in a virtual fair to display their projects and have them judged.
Winners were announced online through a series of YouTube videos.
“The true spirit of 4-H is to learn life skills and be resilient,” 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Megan Hoffherr said. “So I feel like all of our 4-H members took that in stride, and still were able to showcase all of their hard work just in a different format.”
Officials say over 1,500 projects were sent to judges for this year’s fair through video, photo, or virtual document submissions.
Click here to see the full list of winners.
