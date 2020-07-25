Steamy Sunday, rain and cooler weather next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, mainly in western Kentucky, but any rain we do see will taper off around sunset. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low 70s by Sunday morning. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight and early Sunday, but I don’t expect it to be a widespread problem.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with high temperatures in the low 90s. The humidity will be a little higher Sunday, so the heat index values will likely reach into the upper 90s to low triple digits. Thanks to that extra juice in the atmosphere, we will also see a slightly better chance of pop-up showers and storms Sunday afternoon.
Our rain chances will increase Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Monday night and could linger into Tuesday as that cold front pushes through our region. Right now, it looks like the chance for severe storms will probably stay north of the Tri-State.
Despite the clouds and rain, Monday will still be rather steamy with high temperatures around 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. However, behind that cold front, our high temperatures will fall back into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
A low pressure system may bring us more rain Thursday through Saturday. As a result, temperatures may only make it into the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.