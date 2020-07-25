Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating missing person case in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies are looking for information in the disappearance of a local woman.
The Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post from the twin sister of Hannah Potts on Saturday afternoon.
Family members say that Potts has been missing since Friday around 2 a.m.
14 News was told that Potts has brown hair, brown eyes and listed as 6-foot-1.
If anyone knows about the situation, please contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-385-3496, or Potts’s twin sister, Lauren Potts, at 812-677-1421
