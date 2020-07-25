Owensboro community organizes prayer vigil to support local man battling COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several members of the community attended a prayer vigil outside Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to rally around a local family that’s had a first-hand battle with COVID-19 over recent weeks.
Earlier this week, 14 News introduced viewers to Terry Anderson and his family after the 59-year-old, his wife Angela, and two of their children were all diagnosed with COVID-19.
While symptoms were mild for Angela and their kids, Terry remains on a ventilator in intensive care.
Angela says her husband’s first indications of illness were stomach pains and a persistent headache. Not long after being admitted to Owensboro Health, 14 News was told that Terry developed pneumonia.
On Friday evening, friends gathered to pray for his recovery.
“We’re all praying for him, and that we all love him and to be strong,” family friend Logan Watts said. “He’s got this and he’s not fighting alone.”
Friday was Angela’s last night in quarantine, although her dealings with COVID-19 aren’t over yet, as she continues to support her husband.
