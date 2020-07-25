53 new positive cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 11

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus map.
The map shows 934 new positive cases and 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 61,520 cases and 2,698 deaths.
On Friday, the health department reported 60,598 total confirmed positive cases and 2,687 deaths.
The map shows 690,274 total tests administered.
According to the map, there are 53 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 in Dubois County, 13 in Warrick County, three in Gibson, two in Pike County, and one in Spencer, Posey and Perry Counties
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,394 cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 531 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 417 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 163 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 133 cases
- Gibson Co. - 178 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 101 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 23 cases
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings starts Monday.
The executive order will require face coverings for anyone eight-years-old or older in the following places:
- Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
- While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or rideshare
- Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household
The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.
