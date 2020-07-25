Local public, private schools release further details on reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With most southwestern Indiana schools set to begin the new academic year within the month, Gov. Eric Holcomb says that students should be wearing masks.
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation put out the latest installment of its reopening information on Friday.
These details from the district come only days after the Catholic Diocese of Evansville released its new procedures.
Memorial High School junior Alec Sloan and his friends spent Friday evening biking along the downtown riverfront to stay in shape for the cross country season, as their summer break starts to wind down.
“I don’t really have any hesitations,” Sloan said. “But I feel like if the numbers go up, then it may not be safe to continue school.”
Memorial is among more than two dozen Catholic schools currently scheduled to hold their opening days between August 5 and August 13. Right now, no long-term virtual option has been set up, but Diocese leaders say it is being considered.
“I feel like some parts of it are safe and others are a little iffy, but once school starts we’ll see,” Sloan added.
Some of the Catholic schools use EVSC buses, so parents will be expected to get their children to school for the first couple of weeks.
EVSC previously pushed back its start date to August 19.
On Friday, EVSC administrators unveiled specific reopening plans related to each of its 40 schools.
From arrival to dismissal, cafeteria proceedings, and visitors - all areas have been considered. 14 News has learned the documents could change depending on the conditions surrounding the virus.
“I want people to understand that these sites will continue to be updated, so what you see today may look different than if you go on next Wednesday and Thursday,” EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg explained. “Because as schools continue to process and refine procedures, they will keep these updated.”
Click here for specific EVSC school reopening plans.
