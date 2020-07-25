Inmate at Henderson County Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An inmate at the Henderson County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
According to Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady, the inmate was extradited to the facility on local charges. He had been residing inside a jail in Pensacola, Florida since July 8, before arriving in Henderson on Wednesday evening.
Brady says the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office tested the inmate prior to accepting him for admittance into the jail. She says he was swabbed on Friday, and his results came back positive one day later.
Brady also told 14 News the inmate is asymptomatic and entered the jail wearing PPE.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at the jail.
Brady says the inmate has been quarantined in his own cell in complete isolation and has had no contact with other inmates.
