Historic Newburgh Farmers Market debuts new mask policy this weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Historic Newburgh Farmers Market is now in its fourth weekend of action, and business has been steady so far.
In keeping up with the times though, Saturday was the first day that customers were required to wear masks.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the Tri-State area, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is set to start on Monday.
In response to the Governor’s order, the Newburgh Farmers Market went ahead and decided to make face masks mandatory for all shoppers, beginning Saturday morning.
Farmers market officials say the policy is in place to keep vendors, volunteers and customers safe. They also say the new policy will be strictly enforced - no mask, no entry.
“We have noticed that most people are wearing the masks, which is nice being considerate of everyone,” Stephanie Post, co-owner of Bea Sweet Treats said. “They are doing a great job down here. They have a string up so people will go one way. Social distancing has really worked.”
“It makes me feel safer when I go somewhere and I see the people around me wearing masks,” customer Alice Williams said. “I always get concerned for the workers - that’s why I always wear mine. I don’t think I have the virus, but you just don’t know, and I certainly don’t want to be the one to expose some person.”
For those who come to the farmers market without a mask, customers can buy a disposable one for $1 at the entrance.
Market officials are also capping the attendance at 100 shoppers at any one time, in order to help with social distancing.
