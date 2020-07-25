Green River District reports 38 new positive cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting 38 additional cases.
Of those cases, 19 are in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, five in Henderson and Union Counties, and seven in Ohio County.
Health officials say the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now at 1,420.
The district-wide total of recovered cases sits at 1,122 (79%).
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 624 cases, 7 deaths, 512 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 604 cases, 9 deaths, 556 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 361 cases, 34 deaths, 286 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 333 cases, 5 death, 253 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 274 cases, 4 deaths, 209 recovered
- Webster Co. - 71 cases, 1 death, 57 recovered
- McLean Co. - 38 cases, 1 death, 31 recovered
- Union Co. - 45 cases, 30 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 35 cases, 30 recovered
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
