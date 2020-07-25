Concert dedicated to domestic violence awareness held in Henderson on Sat.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A concert benefiting a good cause is taking place this weekend at the old Henderson County Fairgrounds.
Six performers are lined up for Saturday’s event, which is being described as a concert for change.
All proceeds are going towards a foundation named after Chloe Randolph, who was killed in a domestic violence case last year.
Event organizers are holding the concert to bring awareness to domestic violence in Henderson.
Kristie Randolph, the vice-president of the Chloe Randolph Foundation, says the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for everyone, but the organization has made great strides this year.
The foundation is hoping that every single person who attends on Saturday can be a reminder for someone in need that they’re not alone.
Foundation leaders say this concert is only the beginning.
“We’re moving forward in the process of opening a shelter for men and women,” Randolph said. “Domestic violence does not stop during a pandemic - it actually escalates, so we’re still trying to bring about awareness, education, and support the community for domestic violence.”
The concert is expected to last until around 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.