Vanderburgh County hires security firm to assist health officials with COVID-19 inspections

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners has a found a way to assist the local health department and keep residents safe from COVID-19.
According to Commission President Jeff Hatfield, the county has hired a private security firm to aid the Vanderburgh County Health Department with business inspections.
For the past week, the firm has visited multiple establishments throughout the county, making sure they are in compliance with the Governor’s Stage 4.5 executive orders. These orders include limiting capacity indoors and maintaining social distancing.
Hatfield says businesses are on the right track so far.
“The good news is a lot of the businesses they’ve been in - they are complying,” Hatfield said. “Better this week than they were last week, or the week before that.”
Hatfield says the firm is only checking on the Governor’s directives, not full inspections like those done by health department officials.
He anticipates that local officials will only need to work with the security firm for a few more weeks, until the county health department can once again handle the work load.
