There’s a brain sandwich shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There's a shortage of Evansville's famously favorite sandwich.
The Hilltop Inn on Harmony Way is home to the brain sandwich, but a shortage from their supplier caused them to run out.
So for now, they are unavailable to offer the sandwich.
The staff tells us they are not sure what caused the shortage, and it's unfortunate for their customers.
"There are a lot of people out there that really, really like them on the west side, and I know there are a lot of people out there who travel a ways to come and get them. So it's just really disappointing not being able to get what they want when they come in here," said General Manager Tyler Marx.
Staff said they will start serving the sandwich again, as soon as they are available.
