Owensboro High School graduation set for Fri. night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Seniors in Owensboro will get the chance to make some memories Friday night.
Owensboro High School is hosting their graduation at their football stadium.
Of course, it won’t look like it did in past years.
Seniors will have to wear a mask and social distancing will take place throughout the ceremony.
School officials say, everyone, including guests, will have their temperatures taken before entering the stadium.
That ceremony will kick off Friday night at 8.
Seniors from the Owensboro Innovation Academy are also set to graduate this weekend. Their ceremony will happen on Sunday at the Riverpark Center at 2 p.m.
