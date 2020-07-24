Mainly sunny, hot and humid through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers are moving through the far southern end of the Tri-State, but that rain should taper off by around 8 PM, and the rest of the night will be dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out around 70° by Saturday morning under mostly clear and calm conditions. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Saturday.
Much like today, Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds and high temperatures around the 90° mark. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid 90s in most locations, but some folks could see heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. A stray shower is possible, mainly in western Kentucky, but most of us will stay dry.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and calm with areas of patchy fog possible and low temperatures in the low 70s.
Sunday will start out mainly sunny, but we will see more clouds during the afternoon. Sunday will also be more humid, which means high temperatures in the low 90s will likely feel like the upper 90s to around 100°. That extra juice in the atmosphere will also lead to a slightly better chance of isolated showers and storms popping up across the Tri-State Sunday afternoon.
Changes arrive early next week. Monday will still be rather steamy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feeling like the upper 90s to near 100°, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Those rain chances will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday morning as that front pushes through the Tri-State. Severe weather is not expected at this time but is something we will continue to monitor.
As that cold front moves off to our south-southeast, it will take the rain with it, and usher in some slightly clearer, cooler and less humid weather behind it. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
