Mainly sunny, hot and humid through the weekend

Changes arrive early next week. Monday will still be rather steamy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feeling like the upper 90s to near 100°, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Those rain chances will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday morning as that front pushes through the Tri-State. Severe weather is not expected at this time but is something we will continue to monitor.