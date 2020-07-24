Madisonville Salvation Army working to secure funding to open shelter early

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is working to secure the money to open its shelter early.
Salvation Army officials say the shelter is normally open during the cold months, but as the federal moratorium on low-income housing ends Friday, officials are trying to open early.
Officials also tell 14 News as the eviction deadline approaches for tenants living in the hotel portion of the Red Cardinal Inn, many individuals are about to be displaced.
“We see that this is going to be a coming problem in the next few weeks and months, where we think there are going to be a lot of displaced people just because they couldn’t pay their rent during the time they were unemployed,” Salvation Army Advisory Board Chair Clark Legate said.
Legate said the earliest they could get the shelter running is by mid-to-late September. He said they have approval from their headquarters to open early.
However, Legate said they must have all of the money they’ll need to operate until March when they open. He told 14 News that amount equals to about $120,000 to $150,000 - a number he said the Salvation Army is far from.
“They’re not going to allow us to have one month’s funding, open it and then close it, and then open again then close,” Legate said. “They’re not going to let us do a yo-yo effect. We have to have funding from when we open to the time we close in March.”
Legate said the Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help for donations. He said they’ll accept cash, but said they’ll also accept donations like paper towels and toiletries.
To find out how to donate, click here to visit the Madisonville Salvation Army’s Facebook page.
