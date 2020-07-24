Local NAACP chapter joining discussions on Evansville Climate Action Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A series of meetings have been taking place over the past few months in regards to the city of Evansville establishing its very own Climate Action Plan.
On Thursday, the Evansville NAACP joined the conversation, making sure the plan provides equity for everyone.
According to the NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Justice Program, environmental injustices, such as climate change, have a disproportionate impact on communities of color and low income communities.
Local leaders say hearing from every perspective will make the end result a better one for all involved.
”As we continue to have them, the more voice and ideas for theory of change, is morphed and manifest, which makes a climate action plan much more robust,” Denise Abdul-Rahman, NAACP Indiana’s environmental and climate justice chair said.
Click here for more information on the Climate Action Plan.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.