Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National will be played without spectators

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance announced Friday that the 2020 event held at Victoria National will go on without spectators due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tour officials say the decision was made by the Golf Gives Back Board in conjunction with the PGA TOUR.
“It is with great sadness that we must announce, after months of careful planning and consideration, the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be contested August 27-30 without general spectators or hospitality guests onsite at Victoria National,” said Laureen Cates, Korn Ferry Tour Championship Tournament Director. “The tournament has been dedicated to charitable giving in the region for more than eight years. However, we feel that it is our social responsibility to move forward with a competition-only event this year.”
Two events coinciding with the tournament Events coinciding with tournament week have also been canceled, including the Old National Bank Gold Gives Back Charity Program and the Tri-State Orthopaedic Varsity Shootout.
Officials say the Tropicana Evansville Pro-Am set of Tuesday, August 25 will go on as scheduled. They say participants will use individual carts and social distancing measures will be put into place.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be aired live on the Golf Channel August 27 and 28 from noon until 2 p.m. Central Time, and on August 29 and 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Central Time.
