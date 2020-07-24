Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National will be played without spectators

“It is with great sadness that we must announce, after months of careful planning and consideration, the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be contested August 27-30 without general spectators or hospitality guests onsite at Victoria National,” said Laureen Cates, Korn Ferry Tour Championship Tournament Director. “The tournament has been dedicated to charitable giving in the region for more than eight years. However, we feel that it is our social responsibility to move forward with a competition-only event this year.”