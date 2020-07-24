Hancock Co. schools release plans

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have a better idea of what school will look like in Hancock County this fall.
School leaders say they will have both traditional and virtual learning plans for students. They say social distancing in classrooms will be the key.
If they aren’t able to be spaced six feet apart, then students will have to wear a mas in class, otherwise, they will only wear them when moving through the building.
For those going virtual, officials say students will still get the chance to connect with their classrooms weekly.
However, when it comes to extracurricular activities and sports, they say they’re trying to come up with a system that works so virtual students can be involved.
Parents who want to enroll their children in virtual learning still have that option.
Hancock County schools are expected to start on August 26.
