EVSC releases individual school reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families of EVSC students can now see specific details for their individual school.
Earlier this week, school leaders discussed reopening for the entire school corporation.
School starts Wednesday, August 19.
Roughly 22,000 students are set to return to its 40 schools.
With those 40 schools, each are in different locations and have various sizes with unique enrollment.
So as parents prepare for the 19th, this information can answer many of their questions on things like arrival and dismissal, cafeteria proceedings, and vistiors.
"There is more work to come. School starts at this point on August 19, and so we will continue to go on with planning, setting protcols," said EVSC Chief Communications Offcer Jason Woebkenberg. "And so I want people to understand, these sites will continue to be updated. Ao what you see today may look different than if you go on next Wednesday and Thursday, because as schools continue to process and refine proceedures, they will keep these update."
Traditional use of water fountains will not be allowed. this year. They should only be used to fill water bottles.
Reuseable bottles are high encourgaged.
