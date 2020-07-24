Evansville Regional Airport sees increase in travelers despite pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More and more passengers are taking to the sky at the Evansville Regional Airport despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to airport officials.
Approximately five months into the pandemic, EVV officials say they have seen demand start to pick back up again.
One thing was certain on Friday - people are anxious to travel.
14 News spoke with one family who was on their way to meet a grandchild for the very first time.
The decision to return to the terminal, however, does not come without plenty of precaution and planning.
“Things are improving,” Nate Hahn, executive director of the Evansville Regional Airport said.
Hahn says air travel was down 75% in June, compared to flight numbers from June 2019. However, this number is actually up from the 97% decrease the airport recorded back in April.
Officials say consumer confidence is starting to ramp back up, as airports make an extra effort to keep travelers safe.
“I was a little apprehensive at first,” passenger Angie Grimes said. “But yeah, it’s just like usual flights, just this mask you have to wear.”
Not to mention the hand sanitizer, plexiglass shields and plenty of social distancing all across the airport. Even benches at each gate are labeled to encourage a six-foot distance between guests.
“There’s plenty of room,” passenger Aaron Janke said. “Part of it probably is because travel isn’t as heavy right now, and there’s not as many people, so there is plenty of room to sit.”
Sanitation crews also have an electrostatic sprayer to clean the hard-to-reach places and high-frequency areas, such as in between seat cushions and hand rails.
“Our custodial staff can easily clean an area, and don’t have to come back and wipe things down,” Hahn said. “It can get in the crevasses and all those kind of big advantages to a system like that.”
When the airport was remodeled just a few years ago, officials installed a brand new air purification system, which certainly is appreciated during the pandemic.
“Our passengers really speak for us,” Hahn said. “They are able to come into our building and notice the cleanliness, and really - they’ve responded via social media and other methods to let us know that they’re proud of their airport.”
With air travel still down significantly from a typical year, how is the airport holding up financially? Hahn says there are no lay-offs in sight with careful planning from their leadership board.
“Not that anyone expects this level of impact,” Hahn said. “And it will be significant, but we are able to kind of tighten our boot straps, and keep moving forward.”
To see a full list of safety guidelines and travel tips, click here to visit the EVV Regional Airport website.
