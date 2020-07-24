Dubois Co. reports new COVID-19 death, 52 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 60,598 total confirmed positive cases and 2,687 deaths.
That’s up from Thursday’s 59,602 total confirmed positive cases and 2,683 deaths.
Dubois County health officials report 28 new cases Friday and one additional death. That’s the third day in a row a new death has been reported there.
The map shows 52 new cases in Vanderburgh County and one additional death, 11 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, and one new case in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,341 cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 514 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 404 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 162 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 132 cases
- Gibson Co. - 175 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 100 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 21 cases
Governor Holcomb will sign an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings, beginning Monday.
The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:
- Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
- While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share
- Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household
The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.
