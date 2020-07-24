Downtown Evansville, YMCA organize ‘Yoga on the Lawn’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With recent temperatures flirting around 90 degrees, Thursday was a perfect day for some hot yoga.
Downtown Evansville partnered with the YMCA to host an event called “Yoga on the Lawn” on Thursday.
With so many events being canceled, organizers felt this was a good way to get people together in a safe manner.
“We did this because a lot of our large scale events had been canceled,” Adam Trinkel, marketing events manager with Downtown Evansville said. “We’ve done two sessions. It’s giving people something to do. There’s a real craving to get outdoors and be amongst people. So we’re together, yet we’re apart.”
The next two “Yoga on the Lawn” events are scheduled to be held on the fourth Thursday of August and September. Each session usually lasts around an hour.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.