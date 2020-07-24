Deputies: 2 facing theft charges after breaking into cars at west side apartment complexes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men early Friday morning for allegedly breaking into cars at west side apartment complexes.
Deputies say they were initially called to the Holiday Inn on Evansville’s west side for a report of people breaking into cars.
While deputies were searching the area, they say a resident of the Copper Creek apartment complex reported that items had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle.
A short time after that, they say another deputy found two men matching the description of the possible suspects at the nearby Mission Viejo apartment complex.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were carrying backpacks at the time they were stopped. Inside those backpacks, deputies say they found electronics, money, credit cards, firearms and personal identification items that belonged to others.
They say after further investigation, they discovered that many of the items were stolen.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old James Moore III and 26-year-old Katonya Lewis on several theft-related charges.
