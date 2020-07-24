Brighter & Drier

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter skies and seasonably hot as high temps reach 90-degrees. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible but severe storms unlikely.
Mostly sunny skies will be the theme Saturday with limited chances for afternoon thunderstorms. High temps near 90-degrees with a heat index in the mid-90′s…much lower than last weekend. Sunday, mostly sunny with slightly higher humidity as high temps sneak into the lower 90′s. The heat index will settle in the upper 90′s during the afternoon.
A cold front will arrive from the Great Lakes providing decent chances for showers and thunderstorms late Monday through Tuesday morning. Behind the front, high temps will drop into the mid-80′s Tuesday and Wednesday with lower humidity to boot.
