Boonville-Warrick Co. Public Library temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Boonville-Warrick County Public Library says its closing for two weeks.
That decision comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
During that two week period, library employees will get tested, and the building will be thoroughly cleaned.
Library officials say the employee who tested positive didn’t work directly with the public, but these measures are being taken in the best interest of all parties involved.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.