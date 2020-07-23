Woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say Ashley Robling was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Robling and Jacob Wilson were charged in the death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.
Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Robling was sentenced Thursday to 50 years with five suspended.
He said it was after a plea agreement that the Bethe family was on board with.
Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.
Authorities say he had been shot in the head.
Wilson’s try is now set for August 17. It’s been rescheduled several times. He was found competent to stand trial in January.
The prosecutor is seeking life without parole.
Wilson also has an outstanding strangulation case that officials say happened in jail after he was arrested for murder. He also faces an auto theft charge in Illinois.
