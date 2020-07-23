Watch Live: Virtual town hall for KY teachers and staff

Watch Live: Virtual town hall for KY teachers and staff
Back to School (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Aria Janel | July 23, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 1:53 PM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet are hosting a virtual town hall on reopening schools for state educators and other support staff.

Watch it here:

It’s set to last until 3 p.m. CST.

Organizers say the purpose of the town hall is to review the major elements of the flagship “Healthy at School” guidance for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers and staff were asked to submit questions before the event.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.