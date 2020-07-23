Trainer Barkley off to Great Start at Ellis Park Meet

“It’s tough,” Barkley said of building a stable from scratch. “Some guys, they take a big string when they start; maybe they worked for somebody a long time. Other guys, such as myself, you build it up as you go. I started with one, then we got to five, that turned into 12 and then 28. You just kind of put yourself out there, talk to as many people as you can, make as many contacts as you can, try to take advantage of being at the races and seeing owners, meet different people. You can only sell yourself so much with your words, but what you can do on the track, that’s what they want to see.”