Town yard sale linked to COVID-19 outbreak, case numbers rise in Posey Co.

CYNTHIANA, Ind. (WFIE) - Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Posey County.
A recent spike of coronavirus cases was connected to a town-wide yard sale in Cynthiana.
On Thursday, 14 News learned the event was originally canceled due to concerns over the pandemic, but then it was rescheduled to go ahead as planned just days later.
”I just don’t want anyone to be held responsible or blame to be put toward anybody over it,” Cynthiana resident Rex Yarvor said. “This virus was here already, and thankfully we live to tell about it, and that’s the main thing.”
Yarvor was one of the estimated 12 homes who held a yard sale on their property almost two weeks ago, and he says only a few who stopped by to shop were wearing masks.
”I wasn’t wearing a mask that day,” Yarvor said. “The people that came there were only a handful, the whole day - maybe just two, three, four people wearing a mask. Everybody else did not have a mask.”
Only days later, Yarvor says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
”Would it had been better not to have it? Needless to say, it would have been better had we not,” Yarvor said.
With a population of just under 600 people, the city attorney says there were no COVID-19 safety mandates or ordinances in place before the yard sale took place.
“Town officials can’t stop what you’re doing at your residence, as long as you’re complying with the law,” city attorney Jason Spindler said. “Those yard sales are happening at residences. As I understand it, most of them are happening at separate individual residences.”
Spindler says administrators for the Town of Cynthiana’s Facebook page include the town council president, the clerk treasurer and a council member. There were posts on the town’s official page promoting the yard sale.
However, the city attorney says no town money was spent to promote the event, and posts were made recommending safety precautions.
”We weren’t hosting it,” Spindler said. “All we did was put it on the web page, announced it in a meeting - that’s more or less it, other than renting out some spaces.”
As for Yarvor, he says the virus reaching his small town can’t be blamed on the yard sale event.
”I don’t regret the fact that we did because you can’t undo it anyways, but we probably shouldn’t have had the yard sale,” Yarvor said.
