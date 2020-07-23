53 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., new deaths in Vanderburgh and Dubois

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 59,602 total confirmed positive cases and 2,683 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 58,673 total confirmed positive cases and 2,666 deaths.
Dubois County health officials report 17 new cases Thursday and one additional death.
The map shows 53 new cases in Vanderburgh County and one additional death, 12 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, and four new cases in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,289 cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 486 cases, 10 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 393 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 160 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 130 cases
- Gibson Co. - 173 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 99 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 21 cases
Governor Holcomb will sign an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings, beginning Monday.
The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:
- Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
- While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share
- Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household
The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.
