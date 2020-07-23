Slightly Cooler; Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving frontal boundary will finally slip south of the area sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is lower today.
Thunderstorms will be scattered with high temps easing into the upper 80′. Storms will flare during the heat of the day manipulated by the washed out front. The primary concern will be minor flooding from slow moving thunderstorms.
Friday, mostly sunny and dry with high temps near 90-degrees.
