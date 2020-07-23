Part of Princeton under boil advisory

Part of Princeton under boil advisory
(Source: Pixabay)
July 23, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:27 PM

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there was a water main repair on the east side of Princeton, and not the Princeton Water Utility manager has issued a precautionary boil advisory.

The area is Taylor Ave., Lake Rd., Spore Dr., Indian Creek, Co. Rd. 180 E, Meadowlark Dr, Top Hat, ST RD 64 E of Co. Rd. 180 E.

Officials say the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, but they are advising customers in that area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

It will last until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.