Mainly sunny, hot and humid through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will roll through the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but some of these storms may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Any rain we do see should taper off by around 9 PM.
Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out around the 70° mark by Friday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Friday and Saturday will both be mainly sunny with a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will top out around 90° both days but will likely feel like the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out either day, mainly Kentucky, but we will most likely stay dry.
Sunday will be a little hotter and more humid. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but the heat index values will be in the upper 90s and may even crack the 100° mark in some locations. Our skies will still be mainly sunny, but there is a chance of a few isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Changes arrive early next week as a cold front pushes through our region Monday night into Tuesday morning. With that front, we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but it is something we will be monitoring closely over the next few days.
Monday will still be rather steamy with highs temperatures around 90° feeling like the upper 90s, but the heat and humidity will dip a bit on the backside of that cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with heat index values in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday through Thursday.
