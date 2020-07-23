KWC Basketball Signs Transfer Tre Cobbs; Finalizes 2020-21 Roster

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team rounded out its 2020-21 roster with the addition of Division I transfer Tre Cobbs on Wednesday, as announced by Head Coach Drew Cooper. Cobbs will have one year of eligibility left after finishing his career at Northern Kentucky.
“Tre brings an immense amount of physicality and toughness,” said Head Coach Drew Cooper. “His experience and skill set will give us a polished and game-ready veteran presence on both sides of the floor. Panther fans will love him. We’re extremely pumped to add him.”
Cobbs will exhaust his eligibility with the Panthers seeking another undergraduate degree. He will join Zach Hopewell, Stew Currie, Jo Griffin, and Jamil Wilson in the Wesleyan senior class. Cobbs presence creates more flexibility and depth to the Panthers’ 20-21 lineup as they feature 10 returners to the floor.
“We will be deep at the 1, 2, and 3 spots, but we are contemplating a medical redshirt for Jo Griffin,” continued Coach Cooper. “We will not know Griff’s status until mid to late October.”
Cobbs is a 6′0 guard from Lima, Ohio where he played for Central Catholic. He helped Central Catholic to two Ohio State Titles (2013-14 and 2015-16). In 2014-15 season Lima Central Catholic finished as State Runner-ups. Cobbs scored over 1,000 points in his prep career with earning First Team All-State honors his senior year after averaging 19.7 points per game.
“I chose KWC because of the tradition of the program,” said Cobbs. “I want to surround myself around a winning culture and hang banners. I believe that Wesleyan is a place that is going to push me to be the best. Also the overall relationships I built with the coaching staff. Looking forward to a great year.”
The Norse won the Horizon league the last two seasons while compiling an overall record of 26-9 and 23-9 respectively. Cobbs played in 14 games last season scoring season-best nine points against Wisconsin Green Bay.
The Panthers finished 13-16 in 2019-20 with a 9-9 mark in Great Midwest play. Finishing with the sixth best record in the G-MAC, the Panthers started the conference tournament slotted as the eighth seed. Wesleyan upset Hillsdale and Malone to reach the Conference Championship game before falling to defending champion Walsh.
