Josiah Henson: The true story of Uncle Tom

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a good chance you had to read the book “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe at some point in your schooling. There’s also a good chance you may not be familiar with the name Josiah Henson.
The two, however, have very close ties that go back to Daviess County.
A lot has changed since the early 1800s in Kentucky. Josiah Henson moved there in 1825, but he wasn’t a free man. He was a slave.
That is until he escaped with his family. Crossing the Ohio River, he made his way all the way to Canada, where his life took a whole new turn.
“I think his story in these times particularly. . . It’s a story we should all know because it’s about a way of life in the south we too often discount. We don’t know how bad it was,” said Aloma Dew, a Daviess County historian.
His journey became one of the stories that inspired “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”.
Thanks to an autobiography he left for us, we know more about his journey leading up to that great escape.
