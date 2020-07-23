Evansville business hosting drive-thru job fair

July 23, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:51 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A business in Evansville will be hosting a drive-thru job fair Thursday.

Manpower says you can find a job without even leaving the comfort of your car.

Officials say if you show up, you need to wear a face mask and also bring your social security card and a photo ID.

Manpower says despite the pandemic, they’re still looking to hire.

That job fair is happening today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their parking lot on North Green River Road.

