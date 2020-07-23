Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides business loan assistance in partnership with GRADD

Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides business loan assistance in partnership with GRADD
July 23, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 9:54 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has partnered with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) to ease the financial burden on small business owners who received a GRADD COVID-19 loan.

The Fiscal Court is offering to make the first loan repayment and cover all accrued interest on behalf of the small business who received a COVID-19 Relief loan through GRADD.

Back in May, GRADD got approval from the US Economic Development Administration to use up to $250,000 of its Revolving Loan Fund to offer COVID-19 Relief loans to small businesses.

GRADD officials say those loans ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.