Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides business loan assistance in partnership with GRADD

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has partnered with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) to ease the financial burden on small business owners who received a GRADD COVID-19 loan.
The Fiscal Court is offering to make the first loan repayment and cover all accrued interest on behalf of the small business who received a COVID-19 Relief loan through GRADD.
Back in May, GRADD got approval from the US Economic Development Administration to use up to $250,000 of its Revolving Loan Fund to offer COVID-19 Relief loans to small businesses.
GRADD officials say those loans ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.
