Bus drivers prepare for new school year in COVID-19 era

NORTHEAST DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Schools across the Tri-State are ramping up for an unconventional school year, including bus drivers.
The ride to and from school will look different this year for many students in the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation.
“Right now, things look pretty scary with this rise of COVID,” Stephanie Miller, a bus driver with the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation said.
We’re just a few weeks out from the start of school in Northeast Dubois, and it’s certainly going to be unlike previous years.
“Will there be a child that gets on the bus and has COVID-19? How can I keep my kids safe and not spread this disease,” Miller said.
This will be Miller’s third year of driving school busses for the school corporation.
“There’s going to be a lot more put on to the bus drivers,” Miller said.
Miller never imagined she'd be a bus driver in a global pandemic.
“Now, we’ve got to make sure they stay in their right seats,” Miller said. “They’re going to be assigned seats, and that’s the seat they have to stay in.”
The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation has implemented operating procedures for busses. Face masks are mandatory, parents are asked to ensure social distancing at bus stops, and if students have siblings, they’ll be assigned to sit with them.
“After each time we get done with the bus, we’re going to have to disinfect it again,” Miller said.
According to the school corporation’s policy, district officials will be using what’s called a “three-strike approach” if students choose to not follow the mask requirement.
If students get three strikes, this will result in them not being allowed to ride the bus for the rest of the semester. At that point, it will be the parents’ responsibility to get their child to and from school.
“I just hope and pray that every kid gets on the bus and do what they’re asked to do,” Miller said.
School leaders say their bus mask mandate covers students in grades kindergarten and above.
“If the kid has a fever, parents - please keep your child at home,” Miller said.
Miller says they are holding an official back-to-school bus driver meeting on August 7 to discuss further details on how they will take precautions against COVID-19.
