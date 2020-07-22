Webster Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death; Green River District up 26 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting a new COVID-19 related death and 26 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 10 are in Henderson County, seven are in Ohio County, five are in Daviess County, two are in Union County, and two are in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the person who died was a resident of Webster County.
Health officials say the district has now had 1,333 confirmed cases. They say they’ve had 1,071 recoveries.
Hopkins County officials announced six new cases during their weekly COVID-19 update. They’ve now had a total of 353 confirmed cases with 266 recoveries.
You can watch that update here.
Wednesday is the last day for some testing sites in the Green River District. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 591 cases, 9 deaths, 537 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 583 cases, 7 deaths, 490 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 353 cases, 34 deaths, 266 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 316 cases, 1 death, 238 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 256 cases, 4 deaths, 202 recovered
- Webster Co. - 69 cases, 1 death, 55 recovered
- McLean Co. - 37 cases, 1 death, 29 recovered
- Union Co. - 39 cases, 29 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 33 cases, 28 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.