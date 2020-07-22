2 new COVID-19 deaths in Dubois Co., double digit case increases in 4 local IN counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 58,673 total confirmed positive cases and 2,666 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 57,916 total confirmed positive cases and 2,652 deaths.
Health officials in Dubois County report 23 new cases and two additional deaths.
The website globalpandemics.org shows the new cases, per capita, over the last seven days in each county. The website shows what the number would be if each county had 100,000 people.
In Indiana, it ranks Dubois County as the number one hot spot, and Vanderburgh County as number two.
The state health department map also shows 45 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Spencer County.
In Perry County, there is a new free COVID-19 testing site at 601 16th Street.
Officials say the hours are Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. To 6 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,236 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 469 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 381 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 161 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 128 cases
- Gibson Co. - 170 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 95 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 21 cases
Governor Eric Holcomb will give a coronavirus update Wednesday.
Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CST
